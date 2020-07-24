Will History Award the Dubious Accolade of the Most Expansionist Brutal and Repressive Regimes the World has Ever Known to England?

The British Empire

In 1911 the Royal Navy was comprised of 660 fighting vessels, manned by 137,500 personnel. In comparison, the next largest world seapower was Germany which had 336 ships and 67,000 sailors.

The huge fleet was maintained to ensure England’s dominance of the seaways protecting the largest fleet of merchant marine shipping in the world. And the operation of a “gunboat” policy ensuring English dominance over their empire and its inexhaustible supply of valuable resources.

The Empire had been established over a period of around 350 years and was achieved primarily by military conquest.

But England could not have created its empire without the Scots. The English army was not, (and still isn’t) renowned for its soldiers fighting ability. Indeed England has only ever defeated a Scottish army in battle when they were assisted by German, Dutch, Belgian, and Irish soldiers and heavily outnumbered and outgunned the Scots.

So England’s expansionist dreams needed to be delayed until it had achieved, “by fair means or foul” its long-coveted aim of absorbing Scotland and its resources and fighting men.

England finally accepted it could not permanently defeat the Scots in land battles without sustaining great losses and used its naval power to blockade Scotland, forcing the nation’s rulers, but not the populace into accepting a Treaty of Union in 1707.

England then imposed a 50-year “lockdown” on Scotland facilitated through the use of a standing army of English, Irish and Dutch soldiers, (paid for through extra taxation on Scots) who brutally suppressed Scots, selling many thousands into slavery, clearing clansmen from their legally owned lands, transferring millions of acres of Scotland to the illegal ownership of English Lords who had found favour in the eyes of the King of England for their assistance in destroying the will of the Scots.

The success of the 1680-1707 campaign in Scotland got England the soldiers it needed to ensure the successful achievement of its ever avaricious desire to expand the authority of England throughout the world.

listed next are the countries of the empire, in 1911 and how they were absorbed. Almost all have since gained their independence from England, but invariably only after many years of political and armed struggle.

Scotland was one of the first nations to be absorbed and its peoples thought processes reprogrammed. And we are still captured. The United Nations organization should instruct England to set Scotland free.

Countries and how they were acquired by England

The United Kingdom:

England

Wales: Conquest 1282

Scotland: Conquest/forced treaty 1707

Ireland: Conquest 1172

Europe

Gibraltar: Conquest 1704

Malta: Conquest 1812

Cyprus: Conquest/Turkey 1878

Asia

Indian Empire: Conquest 1757

Ceylon: Conquest 1801

Aden: Conquest 1839

Hong Kong: Conquest/Treaty 1842/1906

Borneo: Conquest 1877

Sarawak: Conquest 1877

Malay States: Conquest 1874

Johore: Conquest 1885

Brunei: Conquest 1888

Wet Hai Wei: Conquest 1888

Terengganu: Conquest 1909

Kedah: Conquest 1909

Perlis: Conquest 1909

Kelantan: Conquest 1909

Africa

Capetown: Conquest 1588

Natal: Annexed 1843

Transvaal: Conquest 1900

Orange State: Conquest 1900

St Helena: Conquest 1673

Ascension: Annexed 1787

Sierra Leone: Settlement 1787

Gold Coast: Conquest 1872

Mauritius: Conquest 1810

Swaziland: Conquest 1900

Rhodesia: Annexed 1889

Nyasaland: Conquest 1891

East Africa: Conquest 1888

Uganda: Conquest 1894

Somaliland: Conquest 1884

Tristan Da Cuna: Annexed 1815

Seychelles: Conquest 1814

Basutoland: Annexed 1807

Gambia: Conquest 1807

Nigeria: Conquest 1807

Zanzibar: Conquest 1890

The Americas

Dominion of Canada:

Alberta: Settlement 1670

British Columbia: Settlement 1670

Manitoba: Settlement 1813

New Brunswick: Conquest 1763

Nova Scotia: Conquest 1627

Ontario: Conquest 1759

Prince Ed Island: Conquest 1745

Quebec: Conquest 1759

North W Territories: Settlement 1670

Saskatchewan: Settlement 1670

Yukon: Settlement 1670

Newfoundland: Conquest 1583

Labrador: Conquest 1759

Other Countries:

Leeward Islands: Settlement 1623

Windward Islands: Conquest 1763

Falkland Islands: Conquest 1771

British Guiana: Conquest 1803

Jamaica: Conquest 1655

British Honduras: Conquest 1798

Trinidad & Tobago: Conquest 1797

Barbados: Settlement 1605

Bahamas: Settlement 1629

Bermuda: Settlement 1612

Australasia

New South Wales: Settlement 1788

Victoria: Settlement 1832

Queensland: Settlement 1824

South Australia: Settlement 1824

Western Australia: Settlement 1828

Tasmania: Settlement 1803

Northern Territories: Settlement 1836

Other Countries

New Zealand: Purchased 1845

Fiji: Conquest 1874

British New Guinea: Conquest 1884

Pacific Islands: Annexed 1893