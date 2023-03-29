The politically motivated persecution of Alex Salmond – the finger of accusation points at former MI5 spy Crown Agent, David Harvie

Lockerbie is one of a number of powerful reasons the finger of accusation singles out David Harvie as the Scottish government leak

Anyone who has researched the Lockerbie Case will be familiar with the work of the Scottish Crown office’s David Harvie who was seconded to the Lockerbie criminal trial team during the Zeist trial. In truth, it is no exaggeration to claim that Harvie is to Lockerbie what Deep Throat is to Watergate. So when some Lockerbie experts claim today that they have never heard of David Harvie, you have to ask yourself. Why??

Flashback – 17 November 1999

In a memo through a source Harvie told Richard S Keen’s team to look carefully at the “CIA Senegal Cables” and to compare them to the evidence obtained from CIA jack Orkin* (assumed name) and FBI Thomas Thurman.

The Memo:

Off the record, Harvie stated that we might be interested in James Thurman (587) and John Scott Orkin (588). Orkin in particular would be of interest to us. Cables from Senegal to the US will feature as productions (copies will be sent to McGrigor Donald in the next day or two). These cables and related reports are said by Harvie to be ‘extremely relevant’ to our preparations.” Anyone who had followed this tip would have quickly discovered enough evidence to obliterate the Lockerbie Case against Libya. The mystery is why, having all the information available to destroy the indictment, Megrahi’s lawyers decided to ignore this trove completely. Late June 2015: Asked for his thoughts on the memo and the tip from Harvie, Professor Black, who supported Megrahi said: “I am delighted to have my attention drawn to an instance of a member of the Scottish Crown Office’s Lockerbie team drawing to the attention of the defence material that might be of assistance to them, rather than concealing or disguising such material. It is, however, sad (and only too indicative of the normal Scottish Crown Office approach in this case) that the staff member who acted in this way felt that, for his own protection, he had to insist that his disclosure was ‘off the record’.” Full story here: https://inteltoday.org/2021/02/04/lockerbie-the-mysterious-case-of-david-harvie/ A blatant abuse of power by the SNP Government Alex Salmond retired from the Scottish political scene in 2014 and was enjoying a new career as a political commentator with his own very weekly show when, early in 2018, he was notified by an ex-colleague that he was under investigation by the Civil Service who were following up historical (2013) complaints against him from two former work associates. The sequence of events from that time until very recently caused great distress for Alex, his family and friends. Alex was hounded from pillar to post, day-after-day, week-after-week, month-after-month, year-after-year, by “establishment” figures including those from the civil service, former colleagues, (many of whom owed their political careers to Alex) solicitors, law officers, the police, unscrupulous journalists, government funded Rape Crisis organisations, whose persistent warped press announcements on events as they unravelled caused the complainers great distress. The attacks on his integrity and behaviour were aired in the highest court of the land and anyone who wished to be heard was given the opportunity to state their case against him to a judge and jury (primarily female). Every charge levelled against Alex was dismissed, a number scathingly commented upon by the judge as being far fetched and short on truth. The court case and high profile inquiry’s all fully vindicated Alex and should have seen an end to the snide comments and the political and personal smears and innuendo’s but they persist, primarily fanned by persons whom Alex counted as friends. Cost estimates to the taxpayer attributed to the vindictive and shambolic government pursuit of Alex Salmond vary between £5-£7m. Money which would have been better spent clearing up a massive backlog of genuine sexual assaults on women in Scotland

Special Advisers are excluded from the line management structure of the civil service

The Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 and the Ministerial Code, dictates that all appointments of special advisers in the Scottish Government are to be made by the First Minister who is personally responsible for the management, welfare and conduct of special advisers, including discipline.

The 2017 “MeToo” Witch-Hunt Movement’s Impact On Scottish politics

Extracts from the book: “Break-Up: How Alex Salmond And Nicola Sturgeon Went To War” by former Daily Record political editor David Clegg and Scottish Times journalist Kieran Andrews.

31 October 2017: Clegg: “I had covered the Scottish Parliament for seven years when the “MeToo” witch-hunt movement erupted in the autumn of 2017 and sparked a wave of intense scrutiny of the behaviour of powerful men. Searching for stories I began contacting civil servants, SNP staffers and government employees I knew had worked closely with Alex Salmond in the previous two decades. A pattern quickly emerged. He was described as a ferocious boss and hard taskmaster who was prone to shouting and swearing at staff. The word “bully” cropped up again and again. Yet it was also evident he was an extremely talented and charismatic leader who inspired feelings of loyalty and devotion in subordinates even those he mistreated. I submitted a series of questions to the Scottish Government asking if any complaints had been made about him during his time as First Minister.”

31 October 2017: I submitted a series of questions to the Scottish Government asking if any complaints had been made about Alex Salmond during his time as first minister. In a separate media inquiry, I also asked if a policy had been put in place to stop women working alone late at night with him. The government insisted there had been no policy and no complaints. Despite whispers at Holyrood about him having skeletons in his closet, none of the claims could be corroborated with sufficient certainty to allow publication.”

Comment: Clegg’s singular, persistent yet unfruitful pursuit over a number of weeks, seeking from Scottish government employees and civil servants, information that would be damaging to Alex Salmond was in direct contravention of the news editor’s “code of Practice”.

Harassment: Journalists must not engage in intimidation, harassment or persistent pursuit. The Daily Record editor and Clegg admitted blatantly contravening the code in conducting “a fishing trip” bordering on harassment that revealed nothing of any substance.

16 November 2017: James Hynd- Head of Cabinet, Parliament and Governance Division, emailed (Private Secretary 1 to Leslie Evans). (Policy on Complaints Against Ministers.” As requested”. James.

Afternote: In his statement to the Holyrood Inquiry Hynd said he had been charged with developing a new complaints procedure policy by the Cabinet on 31 October 2017. and “for the avoidance of doubt” Nicola Sturgeon was keen that the new policy should be overhauled to include former ministers.

16 November 2017: Hynd circulated to the Scottish Government civil service senior management team, and Liz Lloyd (first sight, at her request) a second draft procedure titled “Handling of sexual harassment complaints involving current or former ministers.”

16 November 2017: A copy of the draft policy was forwarded to the UK Government’s Cabinet Office in Westminster for approval.

17 November 2017: Approval was not forthcoming. Instead the response expressed grave concerns about implications for politicians throughout the UK if the Scottish Government would be permitted to act in isolation from the other governments of GB and Northern Ireland introducing a process for complaints about ministers and former ministers which had not been universally approved. The cabinet Office instructed that the policy changes should be deferred until such time as the other governments had completed their own reviews. Reference was also made to the unfairness of the revised policies which demanded standards of personal conduct for Scottish politicians greatly in excess of those for civil servants which had remained unchanged. Double standards were not acceptable. The document was unfit for introduction.

Afternote: The Westminster “Cabinet Office” exposed the hypocrisy of the intent behind the proposed changes and rightly blocked the proposals.

17 November 2017: Hynd forwarded the Cabinet Office response to the Principle Private Secretary (PPS) to Nicola Sturgeon, John Somers, who replied: “Oh dear, I did wonder if that would be their reaction. Not sure how long their review will take but the First Minister and Leslie Evans are keen to resolve quickly and discuss on Tuesday. I suspect we don’t have a policy on former civil servants. But we are looking at this in the context of the overall review of policies and the justification for having something about Ministers is the action that Parliament is taking in light of allegations about MSP conduct which includes a recent SG Minister?”.

Afternote 1: Questioned by the Holyrood Inquiry Hynd said: “Nicola Sturgeon was keen to take national leadership on the matter and delaying implementation of the new procedure was not an option for consideration.”

Comment: Of note was that the procedure for civil servants was not updated to include retrospective consideration of harassment allegations.

Afternote 2: Liz Lloyd in her written statement to the Holyrood Inquiry said the inclusion of herself in the circulation of the draft procedure created a requirement to identify and amend the ministerial code if necessary since the code was the responsibility of the First Minister.

Comment: But the Ministerial Code and the proposed complaints procedure were the business of the Civil Service and Miss Lloyd had no legitimate input.

20 November 2017: John Somers, Principal Private Secretary, to the First Minister met with Ms “A”, at her request, in the First Minster’s office. She told him the purpose of her meeting with Nicola Sturgeon was to relate to her information that she thought would improve the organization. She stressed she was not making a complaint, she simply wanted to assess with Nicola Sturgeon her options on how she could best share the information. She told him that she did not wish to register a complaint about Alex Salmond she wished only to be permitted a personal meeting with Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms “A” was denied access to the First Minister by Somers and was instead subjected to intense pressure from senior civil service managers and other senior political and legal persons to register a complaint against Alex Salmond, with an assurance that it would be resolved to her satisfaction through use of “newly drafted” all-encompassing procedures, which she would have a hand in compiling. In this regard she placed her trust in and was used by the Scottish government as a sacrificial lamb in a political vendetta against Alex Salmond.

Afternote: Somers (gatekeeper to the First Minister) told the Holyrood Inquiry that he had not briefed the First Minister about his meeting with Ms A or her request for a private meeting with the First Minister upholding his commitment to her to keep the details of their conversation secret. He said: “I wouldn’t tell the First Minister because it wasn’t my experience to share. That was my first priority. Secondly, had I done that, I would have put the First Minister in a state of knowledge about something she couldn’t have taken action upon at that point.” Somers went on to state he was “overwhelmed” by Ms A’s disclosure and with her permission he advised his Line Manager Barbara Allison, and the Director of Safer Communities, Gillian Russell.

Comment: Somers escalated matters against the wishes of Ms “A”. In doing so he failed in his duties as gatekeeper to the First Minster.

21 November 2017: Somers and two unnamed officers met with Ms A and advised she would need to further discuss the matter with his line manager Barbara Allison, with a proviso that if she felt she was not being taken seriously or no one was listening to her, she should get back in touch with Somers who would set-up a personal meeting for her with the First Minister. Somers went on to say that he did not tell the First Minister that Ms A had confided in him because it wasn’t his experience to share and had he done so he would have put the First Minister in a state of knowledge about something she could not have taken action upon at that point?”

Afternote 1: This is weird. Ms A advised Gillian Russell of her complaint on 10 November 2017. Somers decision not to inform the First Minister denied Miss A the informal meeting she had asked for and escalated events from informal to formal. His reasoning was flawed since it was based on a rebuttable assumption. His choice of words is also significant. “at that point” would be a reference to the draft policy which he was working on with Lloyd. He fine well knew what he was doing.

Afternote 2: In her statement to the inquiry the Scottish Government’s Director for Communications, Ministerial Support & Facilities, Barbara Allison, who was Director of People from 2009 to 2016, said that Alex Salmond was a “visionary and dynamic” and although demanding and difficult to work for people also expressed that they enjoyed working for him. She had never heard of sexual misconduct concerns about him while he was the First Minister. Nor had she heard of any concerns being escalated to the status of formal complaints while she was in charge of human resources.

Afternote 3: Allison said she had not raised any issues of bullying or harassment with either Evans or Nicola Sturgeon and for clarity, she emphasized to the inquiry that she was not aware of any issues about sexual harassment” and added that she was a “huge advocate” for informal resolution, stating that if a matter could be resolved through this process, then “absolutely people must have recourse to a formal process”. She went on to tell the inquiry that she was first notified of concerns in November 2017 when two unnamed female civil servants, (Ms A and Ms B) raised them with her. It is for readers to question whether it is “plausible” that Nicola Sturgeon did not know until April 2, 2018, about the internal probe into her predecessor, (some 5 months after allegations were first raised about Alex Salmond.). If she did know she misled the public in her evidence to the inquiry

22 November 2017: Nicola Sturgeon’s “instruction from the First Minister” was sent to to Leslie Evans. It read: “As is clear from the continued media focus on cases of sexual harassment, in many instances, people are now making complaints regarding actions that took place some time ago. I wanted to make clear that in taking forward your review, and the new arrangements being developed, you should not be constrained by the passage of time. I would like you to consider ways in which we are able to address if necessary any concerns from staff, should any be raised, about the conduct of current Scottish Government ministers and also former ministers, including from previous administrations regardless of party. While I appreciate that the conduct of former Ministers would not be covered by the current Ministerial Code, I think it fair and reasonable that any complaints raised about their actions while they held office are considered against the standards expected of Ministers. I would be grateful for confirmation that this particular aspect is being included as part of the review you are leading.”

Note: The letter of instruction makes no sense since the newly written draft procedure was already in place and circulated within the senior Civil Servant management team. And James Hynd, the person who wrote the new procedure told the Holyrood Inquiry he already included the retrospective aspect into the procedure. He was not copied into the correspondence.

24 November 2017: A fifth draft of Hynd’s, policy delegated authority to the Permanent Secretary to order an investigation into complaints but made clear the First Minister should also be alerted. A copy was also sent to the First Minister. He also advised that any inquiry into retrospective complaints against former Ministers should be conducted by 3 senior civil servants independent of the First Minister and Permanent Secretary.

23 November 2017: Nicola Richards sent an e-mail to Leslie Evans, copied to Judith Mackinnon “we would need to consult with the individual before disclosing to another party or the Police because of the risk of the matter getting into the press and the individuals being identified. We have a duty of care for our staff which means we shouldn’t do something that puts them at risk, so if they don’t want us to share information or go to the police, it would be very difficult to justify (sic) doing so (without putting them at risk of being identified and wider impacts).

This was subsequently changed on 9th January 2018 to read “SG as employer will not refer specific cases to police without the knowledge/consent of the employee.”

24 November 2017: Lloyd, Somers, Hynd and a member of the Permanent Secretary’s office, attended a meeting to further discuss the content of the “instruction from the First Minister” and to establish and agree clear lines of responsibility between the First Minister and the Permanent Secretary. A second purpose was to reword the second draft procedure inserting changes designed to prevent the First Minister from stopping the Permanent Secretary, who has a duty of care to civil servants, from investigating a sexual harassment complaint made by a civil servant against a minister if the Permanent Secretary judged there was something to investigate. Additional input from Liz Lloyd included the view that it was essential that the First Minister should be made aware of an investigation or allegation into a serving minister, before the event, in order to determine if, under the ministerial code, that minister could remain in post whilst an investigation was conducted. Yet she later stipulated that on that date she had no knowledge, of any of the allegations against Alex Salmond that were subsequently investigated under the new procedure.

29 November 2017: Gillian Russell wrote to Ms A “as agreed, I sent your narrative on in confidence to Nicky (Richards) and Judith (Mackinnon). I have now been asked by Nicky and Judith if you would be prepared to speak to them following receipt of your narrative. As part of this discussion Nicky would like to share with you the developing policy for handling complaints against former and current ministers. This would give you an opportunity to test whether this would have helped at the time and also to consider next steps.” Later that day Ms A agreed to do so but reiterated her wish to speak first personally with Nicola Sturgeon.

29 November 2017: Richards, met with Evans, who then went on to have a “summit meeting with the First Minister, “to discuss the development of the proposed procedure”.

30 November 2017: Richards emailed Hynd, the Head of the Cabinet Secretariat: “Would you be able to send me the latest version of the process I agreed with Leslie Evans that I would test against some key individuals?”

01 December 2017: Hynd sent the “eighth” harassment policy draft to Richards.

04/05 December 2017: Richards, redrafted parts of the “eighth” draft procedure completing her work 2334 hours on the evening of 5 Dec. She then forwarded it under cover of an email, to Evans, Hynd, MacKinnon, and an unnamed lawyer. The email stated: “As discussed earlier today, I’ve made some revisions to the process.”

06 December 2017: Richards, met with Ms B and shared with her the content of the revised 8th draft procedure.

Afternote: In her statement to the Holyrood Inquiry Richards said she shared the draft policy with Ms B in part so she could make an “informed decision” about whether to make a formal complaint. She went on to say ” the reasons why we shared that, we were trying to establish, in terms of our learning as an organisation, whether this would have made any difference to them at the time, would it have made it more possible to raise issues about a first minister or former first minister? It was done so that if they decided to proceed to formal complaint, they had an awareness of the policy likely to be applied.” She followed up by saying “As well as sending Ms B the draft policy I had a hard copy of it when I spoke to another woman but she did not come forward with a complaint”. Answering a question about an email she sent to another possible complainer, (copied to the investigating officer Judith MacKinnon) in which she suggested to her that she should wait until the New Year before making a complaint she said: “I think I was going on holiday the next day”. But she lied: The woman she sent the hard copy procedure was being fished to register a complaint which she subsequently did.

06 December 2017: Mackinnon, met with Ms A and after sharing the draft procedures gained from her confirmation that had the new procedures been in place at the time she was sexually harassed it would have been of benefit providing clear instructions as to the courses of action available to her.

06 December 2017: At 0528 hours Evans emailed Richards, Hynd, and a third person writing, “Spoke with John S (Swinney?) last night. We agreed you would send up tweaked codes in draft without any letters just now. and as discussed, info on the steps and touchpoints involved in the process also useful. Keep me posted back in the office tomorrow but happy to talk. John (Swinney?) also I’m sure.”

Afternote 1: Evans told the inquiry team that she did not see a “natural role” for Special Advisor (Liz Lloyd) in the Scottish Government response to the judicial review brought by Alex Salmond. But a freedom of information response listed 17 meetings at which lawyers involved in the judicial review met with Nicola Sturgeon or senior staff, with Liz Lloyd present at three meetings in Oct and Nov 2018. Evans, faced with the facts, was forced to correct her evidence to confirm that Nicola Sturgeon’s political special advisor, Liz Lloyd, did fully participate in meetings at which the allegations against Alex Salmond were discussed.

Afternote 2: Somers told the inquiry that he had no involvement in the development of the procedure used against Alex Salmond. This is not true. Somers, in his capacity as Sturgeon’s Principal Private Secretary, had a key role in developing the policy at a critical time.

05 December 2017: The “letters” that Somers was subsequently instructed “not” to send to Sturgeon were the “tweaked codes” which Somers and Hynd had been instructed by Evans to draft in line with the procedure as it had existed prior to her discussion with Somers, and for the purpose of intimating the new procedure to former Ministers and former First Ministers when it would be approved by the First Minister in due course. The “letters” disappeared from the development process after the discussions and the Scottish Government has persistently refused to disclose the contents.

Exactly what comprised the “steps and touchpoints involved in the process” was discussed by Evans and Somers but the content remains guesswork since no-one at the Inquiry asked Somers, or has ever asked Evans, what was meant by these terms. But what is clear is that both Evans herself and Somers were “happy to talk” to Richards, Hynd, and the third person about these “steps and touchpoints” in the radically recast procedure.

There is a hugely significant context of the very obvious involvement of Somers, acting on behalf of Sturgeon, in the development, actually, in the complete recast of the procedure. For now, it is worth noting that Somers’s evidence on affirmation was given, as Somers himself pointed out, with the specific advance endorsement of the Scottish Government. Civil Service jargon for “not my words guvnor !

The foregoing reveals the duplicity of the Scottish Government’s assertions that it was only interested in the welfare of Ms “A”. If she was a civil servant then the actions taken may have been appropriate, but inexcusably inappropriate if she was a “Special Adviser”. Her line manager was Nicola Sturgeon!!!

November 2017: In her evidence to the Holyrood inquiry Nicola Sturgeon claimed she instructed the Permanent Secretary to add retrospective investigation of complaints against Government Ministers to existing procedures in late 2017 having been in receipt of a briefing about a Sky News enquiry on the Scottish government about an alleged incident involving Alex Salmond at Edinburgh Airport a decade before. Coming in the wake of the MeToo movement, the allegation “lingered” in her mind. This is utter twaddle the “new” procedures were written in August 2017 some three months before the Sky News contact she referred to and Angus Robertson who dealt with the matter had advised her that there was no mileage in the story.

02 Mar 2018: Sex scandals in Scottish parliament under Nicola Sturgeon’s watch

The publication date, early March 2018, is very relevant. This was a Scottish Government survey conducted right at the start of the efforts to destroy the reputation of Alex Salmond.

The report was a political bombshell, and yet it never appeared in any of the copious senior management texting correspondence. Nicola Sturgeon maintained she knew nothing about anything, which is impossible to believe since she read and commented on the document.

The October 2017, “Me2” campaign and the Westminster sex scandal arising from it prompted the completion of a confidential survey of people employed at Holyrood, including MSPs, their staff, parliamentary workers, and news reporters. Over 1000 individuals responded and the results were shocking.

The Holyrood sexual harassment report was sent to Nicola Sturgeon at the beginning of March 2018. It listed more than 200 allegations of harassment, most dating from 2016. Of the 137 women who said they had been sexually harassed, 67 reported that the perpetrator was an MSP. The report was quickly buried, and only Alex Salmond was put through the ringer. Why?

The findings showed that Holyrood perpetrators were nearly always male, regardless of the gender of the victim and in the majority of cases, the alleged perpetrator was in a position of authority.

Reports included 5 instances where the perpetrator had attempted to pinch or grope the victim’s bottom, and 10 where they had tried to kiss their victim. There was even 1 attempt to grope the breast of a woman, and another attempt to grab at a victim’s crotch.

The report also indicated that victims and their perpetrators were “most likely” to come from the same group of people. Nine of the 13 MSPs who had reported sexual harassment said their abuser had been another MSP.

Some 40 percent of respondents said they had been targeted by a parliamentary worker, and a further 20 percent by a member of MSPs’ staff. The total percentage exceeds 100 percent, as some respondents reported more than one case of harassment.

A total of 29 percent of respondents – which is approximately 300 people – said they had witnessed sexual harassment. One-in-five women said they had received sexist comments, 16 percent reported unwanted looks or leers, and another nine percent reported unwanted physical contact.

Of concern was that 11 people who had reported harassment said their cases were not taken seriously or acted on by their managers, while four said their complaints had caused problems for them at work. Most had taken no action at all, and a quarter of respondents said they didn’t feel confident that they knew how to report such incidents. (Sputnik)

The Scottish National party (SNP) is the only party in Scotland that cannot provide evidence of overhauling its sexual harassment policy following the #MeToo revelations of November 2017. This after a confidential survey conducted on 01 March 2018 found that one in 10 staff had experienced sexual harassment, 45% of whom said that the perpetrator was an MSP.

After note: All political parties, apart from the SNP, introduced revised procedures after 2017. Asked for comment, the SNP said it “continually looks to improve [its] policies and processes” and planned to introduce, in time, trained sexual harassment advisers.

The SNP is the only party which did not at the time display a code of conduct and relevant harassment policy on its website, or offer an easily searchable contact phone numbers or email to make a complaint. Indeed, the SNP code of conduct made no mention of sexual harassment specifically. (Guardian)

07 March 2018: Addressing rumours Geoff Aberdein, former chief of staff for Alex Salmond, met with his former colleague Liz Lloyd, now Nicola Sturgeon’s, Chief of Staff. It was at this time Lloyd told Geoff the name of Ms “A”. The outcome was an arrangement for Geoff to meet with Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood on 29 March 2018.

07 March 2018: Alex Salmond was made aware of complaints being received and invited to respond.

16 March 2018: Alex Salmond responded to the Permanent Secretary, stating that he was taking advice from counsel before responding. She responded extending the deadline for a response to 4 April 2018.

21 March 2018: The Head of People Advice, acting as Investigating Officer, contacted Ms A and Ms B to let them know that the time allowed for the former First Minister to respond had been extended.

29 March 2018: Geoff Aberdein and a lawyer representing Alex Salmond met with Nicola Sturgeon in her office at Holyrood and agreed Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon would meet to discuss events to date and possible resolutions on 2 April 2018, at her home.

30 March 2018: Alex Salmond contacted the Permanent Secretary, and requested a further extension in which to respond.

02 April 2018: a meeting took place at Sturgeon’s home. Both of the principle characters were present and were fully aware of the purpose of the meeting which was to provide the opportunity for Alex Salmond to ask Sturgeon to order a stop to the investigations

Afternote: Alex asked Sturgeon why she had tasked the Permanent Secretary to update harassment procedures introducing different rules for serving and previous Ministers. She did not provide an answer. He then asked asked why the retrospective harassment procedures did not include a mediation section which was an integral part of the procedures put in place by his government only a few years before. Again no answer. More than a wee bit exasperated he concluded that part of the meeting stating that the updated procedures had evidently been written with him firmly in the sights of the writer since he was the only serving Ex- Minister that fitted the intent. Sturgeon accepted that mediation measures should be added to the procedure and undertook to intervene. A promise that was corroborated by 2 witnesses who were in attendance at the meeting.

04 April 2018: The Permanent Secretary, wrote to Alex Salmond extending the deadline to 25 April 2018. The letter stated that, if a substantive response was not received by that date, the Scottish Government would move to the next phase of the procedure.

Afternote: Later revelations confirmed that Nicola Sturgeon failed to advise the Permanent Secretary, of her 2 April 2018, meeting with Alex Salmond and her commitment to end the investigation.

23 April 2018: Alex Salmond responded to the Permanent Secretary, making an offer of mediation. He also raised points of concern around the procedure and the investigation.

24 April 2018: The Permanent Secretary responded rejecting the offer of mediation as the investigation “is still in the fact finding stage” and stating that, as such, mediation would “not be appropriate at this time.” The letter reiterated that, if the former First Minister was planning to make a substantive response, he should do so by 25 April 2018.

25 April 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, stating that a response would be provided the following day.

26 April 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, about the rejection of the offer of mediation and asked for clarification as to what stage the procedure was at in light of her comment that it was in the fact-finding stage. The letter raised a number of issues with the procedure and information supplied to date and noted that he disputed “most of the factual content of the allegations”. An offer of mediation was made for a second time.

30 April 2018: The Permanent Secretary, wrote to Alex Salmond noting that the offer of mediation had been put to the complainers and that they had declined it. The letter further stated that Alex Salmond’s substantive response of 26 April 2018 would be passed to the Investigating Officer for her consideration. The Permanent Secretary, defended the retrospective nature of the procedure.

02 May 2018: The Head of People Advice, updated the Director of People, as to the progress of the investigation.

8 May 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, raising issues around the procedural unfairness and incompetency of the procedure. The letter listed information which had not been made available to him including statements from the complainers and witnesses and Ministerial diary entries.

10 May 2018: The Head of People Advice, acting as Investigating Officer, contacted witnesses provided by Alex Salmond.

15 May 2018: The office of the Permanent Secretary contacted the Head of People Advice, as Investigating Officer, for an update on the investigation. The response stated that statements from witnesses proposed by Alex Salmond should be complete by 25 May 2018.

30 May 2018: The Head of People Advice, acting as Investigating Officer, sent an email update to the Permanent Secretary’s office and to the Director of People stating that two witness statements had been taken. The Head of People Advice as Investigating Officer, had set a final deadline of 6 June 2018 for another witness to make a statement and said that if a statement could not be taken by then she would proceed without his evidence.

05 June 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, to “consolidate objections to the proceedings as a whole”. The letter was passed to the Head of People Advice, as Investigating Officer, on 11 June 2018.

13 June 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary seeking assurances of confidentiality, stating specifically that sharing details with Nicola Sturgeon would be a breach of confidentiality. The letter also restated his position that the Permanent Secretary, had “no jurisdiction to apply the 2017 procedure.”

18 June 2018: The Scottish Government received a FOI request specifically asking if there had been complaints about Alex Salmond’s conduct. The deadline for response to the FOI request was noted as 16 July 2018. See reply dated 20 September 2018

19 June 2018: Alex Salmond offered lawyer-to-lawyer discussions by email to the Permanent Secretary’s office. This was rejected. The offer was made again on 21 June 2018 and was rejected with a note that “since a formal process is underway it is best if you continue to make representations direct to the Permanent Secretary”.

20 June 2018: The Director of People, drafted a summary of “Where we are now…” The document contained notes in relation to the FOI which had been received.

21 June 2018: The Permanent Secretary, wrote to Alex Salmond (responding to his letters of 5 and 13 June 2018). The letter stated that the Permanent Secretary, remained satisfied that the procedure is “fair and legally competent”. The letter also noted that the Scottish Government “continues to take all reasonable steps to maintain the confidentiality of the investigation” but noted that “an absolute guarantee of confidentiality” could not be given because of the Government’s statutory obligations “including those in relation to Parliament and Freedom of Information

legislation.”

26 June 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, offering arbitration as a means to address the dispute on the issue of “competency and illegality” of the procedure. Clarification was also asked around what was meant by statutory duties in relation to not giving a guarantee of confidentiality. An exemption in FOI legislation was highlighted.

04 July 2018: The Permanent Secretary, responded to Alex Salmond stating that she remained satisfied that the procedure is “fair and competent” and rejected the offer of arbitration. Alex Salmond was also advised of the receipt of a FOI request.

09 July 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, seeking confirmation that an exemption would be applied under the terms of the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002 and that material would not be released. The letter also renewed the offer of arbitration.

11 July 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary, covering the offer of arbitration as well as raising a subject access request under the Data Protection Act 2018, for access to diaries relating to his period in office.

12 July 2018: The Permanent Secretary responded to Alex Salmond’s letters of 9 and 11 July 2018 rejecting the offer of arbitration stating that the Scottish Government was not in a position to confirm how it would deal with the FOI request. The letter also noted that the Investigating Officer “is concluding her investigation and is likely to submit her final report to the Permanent Secretary by close of business on Monday 16 July 2018.” A separate letter was sent from the Permanent Secretary to Alex Salmond providing him with information requested under a subject access request on 11 July 2018.

13 July 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary on the matter of arbitration stating that it was not intended to cover “the substance of the causes of concern” but the dispute on “competency and illegality.’

18 July 2018: The Permanent Secretary, wrote to Alex Salmond reiterating the Scottish Government’s position that the procedure “is fair and legally sound”. The letter stated that he had not provided a substantial response to concerns A-I but had for concerns J-K and noted his denial of harassment. The letter stated the Scottish Government grounds for refusing arbitration and provided a final deadline of 20 July 2018 for any further response to be made by him. The Head of People Advice, acting as Investigating Officer, submitted a revised report to the Permanent Secretary as Deciding Officer.

19 July 2018: Alex Salmond responded to the Permanent Secretary’s letter of 18 July 2018 stating that he would make further representations about the complaints by 1500 hours on 20 July 2018.

20 July 2018: Alex Salmond wrote again to the Permanent Secretary, making observations on the Scottish Government’s position on arbitration and on the unfairness of the process to date. A statement on concerns A to I was also attached.

23 July 2018: Ms A and Ms B were contacted to seek their response to Alex Salmond’s statement attached to his letter of 20 July 2018.

31 July 2018: The Head of People Advice acting as Investigating Officer contacted Ms A and Ms B to set up meetings.

13 August 2018: The Head of People Advice acting as Investigating Officer contacted Ms A and Ms B to ask if they would cooperate in an investigation if the matter was referred to the police. They confirmed an earlier statement that they wanted to retain their anonymity and did not wish that course of action to be taken.

17 August 2018: The Permanent Secretary’s office sent a note from the Permanent Secretary, to Nicola Sturgeon via her Principal Private Secretary. The note included reference to Nicola Sturgeon’s disclosure of 6 June 2018 to the Permanent Secretary, which highlighted that Alex Salmond had made her aware of the investigation. The note indicated that the Permanent Secretary would inform Nicola Sturgeon of the outcome of the investigation once the complainers and the former First Minister had been informed.

20 August 2018: An email from the Permanent Secretary’s office to Nicola Sturgeon’s, Principal Private Secretary said that Alex Salmond and the complainers had been told that the Permanent Secretary would write to them the following day on the outcome of the investigation.

20 August 2018: The Director of People spoke to both complainers and advised them that their complaints would probably be referred to the police.

20 August 2018: The Director of People, Nicola Richards met with the Crown Agent (having also communicated with him, on 17 and 19 August 2018) and committed the transfer to his office of all documentation pertaining to the complaints and any decision.

Comment: What the hell!! before a decision is even made!!!!

20 August 2018: The Permanent Secretary decided on the complaints then forwarded all information pertaining to the investigation and her decision to the office of the Lord Advocate for attention and action.

21 August 2018: The Crown Agent advised the police of the Scottish Government’s intention to issue a press release. The Chief Constable and another senior officer strongly advised against it and refused to accept a copy of the internal misconduct investigation report. The terse exchange of views confirmed the urgent desire of the Scottish Government to get the information into the public domain.

21 August 2018: The Permanent Secretary’s office contacted Alex Salmond to say that the Permanent Secretary, was not in a position to write on the outcome of the investigation. The Permanent Secretary’s office was asked for an explanation of the delay by Alex Salmond.

The Director of People contacted Ms A and Ms B to say that a police referral was likely to occur that day.

So they were advised of the Permanent Secretary’s decision 2 days before she told Alex Salmond.

23 August 2018: Ms A and Ms B, Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon were each provided with a copy of the Permanent Secretary’s Decision Report. Ms A and Ms B spoke after in private to the Permanent Secretary.

23 August 2018: The Permanent Secretary further informed them that she had forwarded all case documentation to the Lord Advocate’s office. Alex Salmond’s counsel objected with an added observation that her actions were without foundation and a breach of protocol.

23 August 2018: The Permanent Secretary advised Nicola Sturgeon that a FOI request had been received in mid- June 2018. An answer was due mid-July and had been deferred but she had decided that the information requested would be released and a press statement would be released at 1700 hours (despite Alex Salmond’s objections). See 18 June 2018 and 20 September 2018.

23 August 2018: At around 1600 hours the Daily Record newspaper telephoned the Scottish Government press office and claimed it had knowledge of the allegations against Alex Salmond but they would not publish without confirmation. This was not forthcoming from the Scottish government.

23 August 2018: The Scottish Government paused the FOI release and the public statement because of the interim interdict issue. At around 1900 hours Alex Salmond noted that the interim interdict was not being sought that evening as he had not been approached by the press. The issue was still live however to address future publication and the determination on the interim interdict was dependent on court availability.

23 August 2018: During the course of the afternoon Alex Salmond, indicated to the Scottish Government that he had instructed his senior counsel to draft judicial review proceedings against the Permanent Secretary’s decision and that he had lodged a petition seeking orders including interim interdict preventing publication of the complaints, the facts of the complaint, the process or the decision.

23 August 2018: Alex Salmond wrote to the Permanent Secretary and to Nicola Sturgeon complaining about the Permanent Secretary’s breach of protocol which compromised confidentiality and gave a reminder of their’s and the Civil Service’s duty of confidentiality in all matters.

23 August 2018: 2000 hours an employee of the Daily Record telephoned the Press Office claiming confirmation of the leaked information had been received and the story would be published that night. The story broke at 2200 hours.

23 August 2018: Alex Salmond was also contacted by the Daily Record to indicate that it intended carrying a story in the next morning edition. He was given a deadline of 2200 hours to respond. He provided a statement in response. Just before 2200 hours, an article was published on the Daily Record website about the complaints. Around 2230 hours Alex Salmond contacted the Permanent Secretary’s office to state that he had been approached by the Daily Record and had issued a statement. His email raised concerns about the level of detail which the Daily Record had on the complaints and he asked for a formal investigation into how the information ended up in the public domain. His email also noted that his ability to seek an interim interdict had been undermined and that he would move to a Judicial Review.

Afternote: From Liz Lloyd’s written statement: On the afternoon of 23 August 2018 the Scottish government News Desk received an enquiry about Alex Salmond from the Daily Record. They brought it to the attention of the First Minister’s office through myself and the Permanent Secretary’s office through a private secretary. I advised that the enquiry should be shared with the Scottish Government Legal Directorate whose view was that Mr Salmond’s legal representatives should be informed to enable him to take any action he saw fit. This was done.

24 August 2018: Alex Salmond held a press conference and announced he would move to a Judicial Review of the procedure.

25 August 2018: A follow up story was published in the morning edition of the Daily Record containing details that could only have come from leaked documents demonstrating that their informant had access to the Permanent Secretary’s decision report or an extract from it. The leaking of the information was a prima facie criminal act, deeply damaging to the interests of Alex Salmond and a blatant invasion of the privacy of the complainants as well as a direct contravention of the assurances of confidentiality given to all.

26 August 2018: The Sunday Post published a front page article informing readers that the Scottish Government’s legal advisor David Harvie, from the office of the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe, had advised that sexual misconduct claims against Alex Salmond should be passed to the police. But it withheld the contrary information that the police had rejected the approach on the grounds that the internal investigation ordered by Nicola Sturgeon was not yet complete and there was no precedent that would support the involvement of the office of the Lord Advocate or the police. The article also included spurious gossip not in the public domain at that time stating that in addition to the two complaints being investigated by the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, there were civil servants other than the complainants who had registered allegations against Alex Salmond.

Lord Wolffe told the Holyrood inquiry he was not party to the advice and he had not been informed of the intervention beforehand by his officers. Confirmation David Harvie acted alone.

27 August 2018: Alex Salmond’s Senior Counsel wrote to the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans and asked her to instigate a formal inquiry into how the allegations against him had been released into the public domain. Giving voice that: “in this case confidentiality has been broken greatly to my detriment and in a way which puts at serious risk the anonymity of both complainants. It urgently needs to be established who breached that duty of confidence and why.” An answer was not forthcoming.

28 August 2018: Confirmation of an intent to side-line the “Judicial Review” was alluded to in a Ms Richards email in which in an update of the progress of the “Judicial Review” she included advice from the Scottish government legal department referring to the “prospects of suspending” the Judicial Review behind a criminal investigation.

31 August 2018: The petition for judicial review was formally lodged by Alex Salmond.

20 September 2018: The 18 June FOI request: Many attributed the journalist concerned to be David Clegg of the Daily Record but this was not the case. The FOI was submitted by: Redacted: I identified the originator of the request to be Hamish Madonnell, a long serving political journalist for many newspapers including the Times. He left the Times for an executive position in the Salmon industry not long after submitting the enquiry:

FOI request: From: the-times.co.uk: Sent: 18 June 2018, 15:38: I ‘d like to request any information relating to complaints about the conduct of Alex Salmond while he was first minister.

20 September 2018: From the Scottish government. To? : Redacted: Anybodies guess!!!! By reference to section 18(1) of FOISA we cannot confirm or deny whether any information is held. We are applying section 18(1) in conjunction with section 35(1)(c) (information exempt if disclosure would, or would be likely to prejudice substantially the administration of justice) and section 38(1)(b) (personal data). The exemption in section 35(1)(c) is subject to the public interest test. We have viewed the public interest test to be the balance between the need to be open and transparent in our decision making and ensuring that we do not prejudice substantially the administration of justice. In that regard we cannot confirm or deny if any such information exists and we have concluded that the balance favours adopting that approach. The exemption in section 38(1)(b) is not subject to the public interest test but we have applied the public interest as required by section 18 and have concluded that to reveal whether the information exists or not would be contrary to the public interest.

All information provided is within the terms of reference.

But then the Scottish government official, writing on the instructions of the Permanent Secretary, Leslie Evans, added unrequested confidential information to the reply.

“For information, I have attached the response to a recent Parliamentary Question which you may find helpful. Helpful to whom?? and Why?? (https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/foi-eir-release/2018/09/foi-18-02575/documents/foi-18-02575-annex-a/foi-18-02575-annex-a/govscot%3Adocument/foi-18-02575%2BAnnex%2BA.pdf)”

The information added related to a question submitted to the Scottish government by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who is a champion of LGBTQ activists. In November 2017, she went public with how she was sexually assaulted by a Labour colleague at a party in 2013, while other colleagues brushed off the incident. Following revelations of similar incidents within the Party, she argued that the Party and British politics had an institutional problem with sexual assault and harassment that needed to be urgently addressed.

This explains the question she asked in Holyrood. Which was:

Question: S5W-18396: To ask the Scottish government whether it will provide the information it holds on how many complaints it has received relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment by (a) Minsters, (b) Special Advisers and (c) its staff, since 1999. How many complaints have been upheld; how many cases have been referred to the police and whether anyone has been disciplined or dismissed following these complaints.

The Scottish government answer: As an employer, the Scottish government does not make determinations about whether the nature of a complaint constitutes a sexual assault as that is rightly a matter for police Scotland to determine. We do not therefore have a record of any complaints that have been recorded as “sexual assault”. In response to part (a), between 1999 and the end of 2017 the Scottish government holds no recorded complaints of this nature against Ministers.

That should have ended the response from the Scottish government but its reply was then extended to include information unrelated to the request: which was about complaints of sexual assault or sexual harassment!!!!!

“In January 2018, the Scottish government received two harassment complaints relating to the former First Minister, Alex Salmond. These complaints were considered under a Scottish government procedure for Handling Harassment Complaints Involving Current or Former Ministers. For legal reasons the Scottish government cannot provide further information. https://beta.gov.scot/publications/handling-of-harassment-complaints-involving-current-or-former-ministers/”

Details of the the allegations were not released to the public domain due to the constraints of an Interim Interdict dated 23 August 2018, which were strengthened not long after through a Judicial Review into the conduct of the Scottish government.

The outcome of which exposed the investigation of allegations against Alex Salmond as illegal and unsound. The Scottish government was ordered to abandon its crusade against Alex Salmond.

5 November 2018: The Edinburgh Airport fishing expedition

And what of the identity of the person that instructed the police in Edinburgh to drop all current business and send an investigating team to Edinburgh Airport on or about 5 December 2018, with a remit to dig up any information that would be damming to Alex Salmond with particular reference to opening an investigation into allegations made without foundation some 10 years before. No one in the Scottish government or the SNP carried the clout needed to order the police to do anything and they had previously advised a need for caution leaving the Crown Office as the only other place staffed with officers of the seniority required. But the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans had breached protocol when on or about 21 August 2018, she copied all information pertaining to her investigations to the office of the Lord Advocate James Wolffe. The order to the police originated with the Lord Advocate’s right hand man Law Officer, David Harvie.

The conflated airport story became public when it was published in the Daily Record on 12 November 2018. David Clegg refuted allegations of inappropriate conduct and the Daily Record editor refused to release any information about the person who had provided the confidential government information to the paper.

The police were informed that the Edinburgh airport ‘incident’ was an occasion when Alex Salmond had made an inopportune pun about ‘killer heels’ at the time the stiletto heels of an embarrassed female member of staff had set off the security scanner gate alarm. This had been reported as a sexist comment in the context of a staff/management dispute about the formal dress requirements of female air hostesses staff. That was it. ‘Killer heels’. A joke. No charge arose from this substantial waste of police time…”.

Alex Salmond’s former bodyguard and driver Roger Cherry, also defended Alex Salmond against the airport pest slurs and said the accusations were unfounded tittle tattle.

19 December 2018: News surfaced that the investigating officer (the IO) had met a number of times with the two complainants providing briefing assistance before they formally complained.

This fuelled public speculation of a conspiracy against Alex Salmond strengthened by a later revelation that details of the prior contact had been deliberately withheld from the Scottish government counsel an act compromising it since it went on to misplead the Scottish government’s case in court.

The suppression of information and associated documentation relevant to the investigation by the investigating officer and her associates prejudiced the case and instructing counsel advised it would be withdrawing its support unless the Scottish government conceded.

In disposing the Judicial review not long after the judge Lord Pentland, said the case against Alex Salmond was flawed in many respects and had no legal merit.

He awarded £600,000+ damages and costs against the Scottish government.

Sturgeon would later tell the Holyrood inquiry that she had been shocked by the outcome of the Judicial Review and that she had known nothing of impropriety in the investigations which she had instructed, participated in and closely monitored. Aye right!!!!!!

The Internal Misconduct Investigation Report

The response of the Scottish government to the illegal leak of confidential information to the Daily Record is contained in a report which was classified “strictly confidential” with distribution restricted to a few senior government officials. A few, heavily redacted but informative extracts were released for public consumption through the Information Commissioners Office (ICO).

Namely:

3.5 To progress the investigation, a witness would be needed who would be willing to provide information about the method of disclosure (for example, by hard copy being passed in person) and the identity of the culprit.

3.6 The Daily Record declined to provide information as to how or by whom they came by the copy of the report, relying on the journalistic exemption within the DPA 2018, clause 14 of the Editors Code of Practice and s.10 of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

3.7 23 members of staff were identified as having knowledge of, or involvement in, the internal misconduct enquiry. These members of staff were interviewed by the Data Protection Officer at the SG as part of their Data Handling Review. The interviews did not disclose any information which would enable a suspect to be identified.

3.8 In the absence of any information coming to light, or any witness coming forward, there was insufficient evidence to point to any specific suspect and to allow the investigation to move forward. The matter was closed.

Comment: What a can of worms!!.

The police were not asked by the Scottish government to investigate the 23 August 2018, criminal leak of confidential information.

This despite the Daily Record blatantly breaching rules 1,2 and 3 of the editor’s “code of conduct”.

That the Daily Record was permitted to decline, (without a legal challenge), to provide information as to how or by whom they came by the copy of the report, relying on the journalistic exemption within the DPA 2018, clause 14 of the Editors Code of Practice and s.10 of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 is a travesty of justice and a betrayal of the 2 complainants and Alex Salmond.

David Clegg’s Version of Events

“In the afternoon of 23 Aug 2018 I was working in a quiet corner of a Dundee coffee shop when I received the most memorable email of my life. It was from the Daily Record’s head of news, Kevin Mansi, and contained just five words and a picture. “Anon letter that’s come in.”

The unremarkable introduction meant I nearly spat out my coffee when my phone loaded the attachment, a scanned copy of a 100-word document which had arrived at the newspaper’s Glasgow office that morning.

The contents, headlined “Scottish Government reports Salmond to police”, were absolutely incendiary. An anonymous whistle-blower was claiming that two women had made sexual misconduct complaints against the former first minister.

The government had investigated the allegations before passing them to the police. A summary of the most serious charge was also included. It described an alleged late night sexual assault by Mr Salmond on a young female civil servant.

The claims were so extraordinary that the natural reaction was to dismiss them as the work of a crank. Yet on an initial reading my instinct was that several elements of the document seemed authentic. The dry language used to summarise alleged behaviour that would ultimately become a criminal charge of sexual assault with intent to rape could only have been penned by a civil servant. The small details also felt right – in particular the use of the three letters FFM to describe Salmond. It was an abbreviation for former first minister that would mean nothing to the general public but which I had heard many times in political circles.

On balance, my judgment was that it was entirely plausible that the account was genuine. It was also safe to assume that if it wasn’t a hoax then we were in a race against time to break the story. If this information had reached us, it would not be long until other media organisations also got wind of it. For all we knew, a similar package could have arrived at the office of every newspaper in the country that morning. We had to proceed with speed, caution and care. I immediately left the café and sprinted the half-mile back to my house.

The race was now on to verify the accuracy of the information independently so we could publish regardless of on-the-record confirmation. All the journalists involved were acutely aware that the slightest inaccuracy in any subsequent story could have disastrous consequences.

I began methodically contacting sources who had been useful in recent months in the hope they could provide further corroboration. Tellingly, I found I was unable to get any senior Scottish Government special adviser to answer their phone. Meanwhile, Mansi worked his extensive police contacts. It was not until 2000 hours that we had enough confidence in our information to contact Salmond directly to give him the opportunity to present his version of events.

I was in my small home office when I dialled his mobile number and heard that distinctive voice click onto the line. I had last seen the former first minister the previous year when I took him for a long lunch in Glasgow two weeks after he lost his Westminster seat. His tone was much colder on this occasion. “Yes, David, what can I do for you?” he asked. My heart was pounding as I replied: “We’re doing a story on the allegation the police are looking at. Should I be speaking to a lawyer, or is there a comment I should take from you?” There was a long pause. “And which allegation is this, David?” “The one from December 2013 at Bute House.” “And what’s the detail of it, sorry, David?” “That a staff member at Bute House was harassed or assaulted after a function.”

In the terse three minute conversation that followed, Salmond avoided being drawn on the substance of the complaints and focused on fishing for more information on the status of the police investigation and inquiring into who was the source of the story. He also asked for the allegations to be put to him in writing, a request I duly obliged.

With the Record’s print deadline looming, an urgent conference call was convened to discuss whether to publish in the event of no substantive response to the details of the allegations being received from the Scottish government, Police Scotland or the former First Minister. This was a big call for the new editor David Dick, who had only been in the post a few months and was now dealing with the biggest story any Scottish newspaper had tackled in living memory. After a brief discussion, he decided he was happy for us to proceed and I began writing.

At 2132 hours an email from Salmond’s lawyer, David McKie of Levy & McRae, dropped into my inbox. Its contents were breath-taking. He did not dispute the existence of the allegations or even make a threat of defamation action. Instead, he warned that publication would be a breach of privacy and cited the recent high profile finding against the BBC regarding coverage of the police investigation into pop legend Sir Cliff Richard. An accompanying statement from Alex Salmond insisted he was completely innocent of any wrong doing and would fight to clear his name and he would be taking the Scottish Government to court over its botched handling of sexual harassment complaints.

Comment 1: A Daily Record employee had already telephoned the Scottish government press office at 2000 claiming confirmation of the accuracy of the leaked information had been received. Clegg’s assertion that he had been contacted by Alex Salmond’s legal team at 2132 hours did not impact on the decision by the editor of the Daily Record to publish.

Comment 2: Clegg’s singular and persistent unfruitful pursuit over many months, seeking from Scottish government employees and civil servants, information that would be damaging to Alex Salmond was in direct contravention of a number of the conditions contained in the news editor’s “code of Practice”. As was the inaccurate reporting of fact evidenced by the malicious and irresponsible headline claiming that Alex Salmond had been reported to the police over sexual assault allegations which was not the case.

The truth of the matter is that on 21 August 2018 the Crown Agent, according to the police informed them of the Government’s intention to release a story of the fact of the complaints to the press and the Chief Constable and another senior officer strongly advised against it and refused to accept a copy of the internal misconduct investigation report.

An exchange of views confirming the urgent desire of the Scottish Government to get the information into the public domain.

Just two days later, on Thursday 23 August 2018, without informing the police of their decision to ignore their advice not to do so the Government informed Alex Salmond’s legal team of its intention to release a statement at 1700 hours. Alex Salmond’s legal team advised in return that they would interdict the statement pending the outcome of the Judicial Review petition and the government withdrew its intent to publish information to the public. An interdict was not processed on the strength of the government undertaking.

The bombshell was dropped at 1600 hours with the information that the Daily Record newspaper had phoned the Scottish Government press office with knowledge of the story but without confirmation it could not publish. Confirmation was not forthcoming from the Scottish government.

Then, at 2000 hours an employee of the Daily Record telephoned claiming confirmation of the leaked information had been received and the story would be published that night. The story broke at 2200 hours.

A follow up story was published on Saturday 23 August 2018 containing specific details from the leaked complaints demonstrating that their informant had access to the Permanent Secretary’s decision report or an extract from it.

The leaking of the information was a prima facie criminal act, deeply damaging to the interests of Alex Salmond and a blatant invasion of the privacy of the complainants as well as a direct contravention of the assurances of confidentiality given to all.

The conclusion of the legal authority who assessed validity of the complaints was that they were “sympathetic to the thesis that the leak came from a Government employee”. But legal action action could only be instructed if the police investigated matters and identified the person(s) who leaked the information.

Editors code of Conduct

Accuracy:

i) The Press must take care not to publish inaccurate, misleading or distorted information, including headlines not supported by the text.

ii) The Press, while free to editorialise and campaign, must distinguish clearly between comment, conjecture and fact.

Privacy

i) Everyone is entitled to respect for his or her private and family life, home, health and correspondence, including digital communications.

ii) Editors will be expected to justify intrusions into any individual’s private life without consent. Account will be taken of the complainant’s own public disclosures of information.

Harassment:

(i) Journalists must not engage in intimidation, harassment or persistent pursuit.

