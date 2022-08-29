Compare John Smith’s conduct against the nudge, nudge, wink, wink, charges levelled against Alex Salmond which when tested in court were found to be completely unworthy of the serious attention given to them by the Crown Office, the Scottish government, the police and the judiciary.

The illegal introduction of a lookback harassment procedure for ex-Scottish government ministers

A warning against introducing a new procedure was sent from the Cabinet Office in London to Leslie Evans who halted the process

Nicola Sturgeon wrote to leslie Evans explicitly instructing her to proceed with the compilation and introduction of the new policy.

The policy was clearly targeted at former SNP ministers since no warning of the new policy was ever sent (a legal requirement) to the many former ministers who might be affected by it in the future.

The reason for caution on the part of the Cabinet Office in London was attributed to the probability of inviting a landslide of complaints against former Westminster ministers dating back many years. There are still no “lookback” procedures in place in London , Wales or Northern Ireland.

John Reid (later Lord John) was a persistent Sex Predator.

In 1994, when he was Shadow Defence Secretary, he was witnessed by several people sexually harassing Dawn Primarolo, a fellow MP,

One person said: “John came lurching up and said to Dawn, “I want to have sex with you, I want to f*** you, you want it as well.”

Dawn’s friend and neighbouring Bristol Labour MP Jean Corston, intervened and, according to a source, said to Reid “You are a disgusting creature. Get away from her,” adding, “That’s it, I’m going to report you.”

Corston, now a Baroness, told colleagues she raised the matter with the late John Smith, commenting, “It won’t be happening again.”

A Labour insider said: “Dawn was on the verge of tears. She said Reid had been harassing her over a period of years and had propositioned her in the bar. It was very painful for her.”

Reid was asked to explain his actions by the Labour Party leader, the late John Smith. On concluding the interview Reid handed Smith a sealed envelope containing his resignation and told him that if he misbehaved again, Smith should open it. (http://www.mailonsunday.co.uk/news/article-454473/The-day-leadership-rival-John-Reid-propositioned-young-Brown-ally-Dawn-Primarolo–drank-again.html)

Note: Compare John Smith’s conduct against the nudge, nudge, wink, wink, charges levelled against Alex Salmond which when tested in court were found to be completely unworthy of the serious attention given to them by the Crown Office, the Scottish government, the police and the judiciary.

