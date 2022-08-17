Lucy Fraser Tory MP -We should do what Cromwell did and banish troublesome Scots to the colonies as slaves – SNP leadership – No comment

Lucy Frazer appointed Solicitor-General

She has also been admitted to Privy Council having been approved by the Queen.

As Solicitor General, she oversees the work of the law officers’ departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

She also carries out a number of functions in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court.

Nothing remarkable so far but this is the lady that echo’s Boris Johnson’s dismissal of Scots as a nation of “wasters” sponging off the success of England.

In her 2015 maiden speech in the Commons, she praised Oliver Cromwell, who was born in her constituency for his treatment of the defeated Scots after the “Battle of Dunbar” when he despatched over 5,000 captive soldiers into slavery.

Amid much laughter on the Tory benches, she went on to offer her colleagues a view that the answer to the “West Lothian Question”, might be to follow Cromwell’s lead and banish troublesome Scots to the colonies as slaves.

The speaker added insult to injury when he refused to intervene stating that she was free to say anything that she wished in Parliament. A decision that needed to be set against his rebuke of Scottish MP’s only a few days before when he told them that “clapping” was not allowed in the Commons.

Clarification by him of one of the unwritten rules of the game for Scottish members of parliament. Incredible that the rules of the Commons accept the proposal that troublesome Scots MP’s should be clapped in irons to be sold as slaves and shipped to the colonies, but Honourable Members must not support the proposal by clapping.

Dismissing the banality of her speech might have been possible to dismiss and the disgraceful conduct of her colleagues had her comments been off the cuff but they had been carefully crafted, written and well-rehearsed beforehand indicating complicity revealing the patronising ambivalent attitude of Unionist MP’s towards Scots.