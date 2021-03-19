Gender Bendering – Why No Debate For Scots?

Gender Bendering

The views of the vast majority of Scots have been bypassed by politicians at Holyrood who are determined to impose gender neutralism on the nation. It appears other governments in the UK are ready to embrace and legislate in the same way. The portents for the future health and wellbeing of our nation are unhealthy. But there is a better solution. Ask the people to decide the way forward in a referendum. Thank goodness the Australians have seen sense.

18 March 2021: Use of Distorted Gender Neutral language Banned in Australia

The Australian Senate passed a motion banning the use of “distorted” gender-neutral language in official government materials. It stated:

“Fundamental biology and relationships are represented through the following descriptors – mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister, boy, girl, grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncle, female, male, man, woman, lady, gentleman, Mr, Mrs, Ms, sir, madam, dad, mum, husband, wife broad scale genuine inclusion cannot be achieved through distortions of biological and relational descriptors.

An individual’s right to choose their descriptors and pronouns for personal use must not dehumanise the human race and undermine gender.

The use of distorted language such as gestational/non-gestational parent, chest-feeding, human milk, lactating parent, menstruators, birthing/non-birthing parent is deprecated and all federal government and federal government funded agencies are not to include these terms in their material, including legislation, websites, employee documentation and training materials”.

The motion was debated in Parliament following a furore over the 2020 publication by the “Gender Institute” of the “Australian National University”, of its “Gender-Inclusive Handbook”, which said that the terms “mother” and “father” should be replaced with “gestational” and “nongestational” parent.

Meanwhile, a UK hospital last month issued similar “gender-inclusive” language guidelines, telling staff to use terms like “birthing parents”, “human milk” rather than “mother’s milk”, “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding” to avoid offending transgender people.

Green Party Senator Janet Rice slammed the government for voting in favour of the “bigoted” motion which denied the identity of trans and non binary people. Adding. “What happened to governing for all Australians? Scumbags!” (paraphrased: Frank Chung, News Australia)

Australia Speaks (The response from news readers was overwhelmingly in favour of the actions of the Government. Examples below:

So to not offend the 0.005% of the population, we demean and offend 99.5% of the population? seldom heard anything wackier in my 65 yrs…selfish, self-centred, distorted and unnatural.

Finally the tide is starting to turn against this madness. How did it even get to this, where our children worry that calling a biological female a girl or woman might offend someone?????

The Greens (extreme left wing Marxists) are a very dangerous group. Their goal is to destroy western society and cause anarchy, so they can set up their own government and be dictators. They want to control everyone and not allow freedom of thought, freedom of expression or free speech. They want to fine and jail everyone who does not agree with them. The book ‘1984’ comes to mind. The Greens want censorship of books, to ban films and ban anything they don’t like (reminds me of another time in history history in Germany). They want to “cancel” (destroy the lives) of everyone who disagrees with them. I’m surprised the Greens are not formally declared a terrorist organisation and banned.

Thank goodness it passed. Political correctness to appease minority’s ideas will create a generation of confused people when these kids grow up. Chest milk, gestational parents are all bullshit terms.

Last time I looked it was still called breast cancer, not chest cancer, but that would also be correct as men get chest cancer.

Time to take a stand against PC rubbish. Well done. Shame on Janet Rice for her language. Oh, that’s right, she’s left so it’s ok. Not.

The “inclusive language” leftists champion is just woke speak for the leftist elite and is solely used to exclude others who don’t agree with their ideology. It has zero to do with protecting people’s feelings.

That’s interesting, because one can’t get the truth from a Liberal or National party politician and you agree with them ….. best you have a rethink on your standards in life very quickly.

Just who is furious at common sense prevailing. We need to push back against stupidity

Good to hear some common-sense finally! PC has gone too far & it is confusing for our children to work it out.

About time someone stood up to this leftist woke bulldust! And also, calling other party members scumbags is Absolute hypocrisy!

Typical of the left. We must respect their version of normal but they can insult us when we stand up for ours.

Ok so Janet Rice has gone through the experience of her husband Peter transitioning to Penny. He/she died 2 years ago, so no negative comments from me. They have 2 sons. She is definitely qualified to talk about the thoughts and feelings of trans people and put forth their opinions. However, just because she has strong opinions, that should not overshadow the very vast majority of the population. For her to put forth the idea of removing everyday terminology because of her small circle of family/friends, is as selfish and irrational as someone asking that society stop reading and writing and only use braille as they think their blind friends will feel better about themselves.

All must be made to suffer to meet their demands. That is the twisted world they live in.

It is great individuals can still be protected in a society for their human right lawful way. A contributing foundation of a civil environment is protection from annihilation of the primary basics of humankind.

When I was in high school, a few decades ago, we were taught that there are only 2 biological genders, and to create a new life requires one of each. No matter how you ‘slice and dice it’, there are only 2 biological genders. How people want to be known throughout their life is up to them, but for goodness sake, stop trying to erase the majority who identify with their biological gender just to appease the minority.

All this talk of violence against women lately, and here you have Janet Rice trying to cancel and erase them entirely.

The next logical step is for the Federal government to mandate that everyone must use the toilets and changing rooms that correspond to their birth sex, and that transgender people must only compete in sports in events that correspond to their birth sex. That’s something I want to see.