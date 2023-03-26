The illegal pursuit of Alex Salmond – events confirm that the release of confidential information originated in the Crown Office – Who was it??

The Hamilton report – the Irishman who muddied the waters aiding Nicola Sturgeon in her time of need

Item 17 on Hamilton’s remit referred to an “alleged” leak to the Daily Record.

In his report Hamilton stated that it was not part of his function, he had no power to conduct criminal investigations and Mr Salmond should go to the police.

He also gave no reference to the leaks to the Sunday Post or the leak about the Edinburgh Airport story to the Daily Record.

The overall effect of Hamilton’s report was to minimise the impact of the leaks and the Holyrood inquiry did not pursue the matters with any vigour.

It was speculated that the leaks were spoilers originating in the SG, made to provide a distraction from the reports that the SG had been forced forced to admit that they had misled Salmond’s solicitors with regards to the fact that the Investigating Officer had had prior contact with the complainants (contrary to paragraph 10 of the new procedure).

Information which was notified to both the complainants and Alex Salmond and his lawyers the day after together with a reminder about an on-going need for confidentiality.

On 23 August Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, advised Nicola Sturgeon that a FOI request from the Daily Record had been received in mid-June.

An answer had been due mid-July but had been deferred and she had decided that all information requested would be released in a statement at 1700 hours (despite Alex Salmond’s objections)

It was clear from communications with the Crown Agent on 21 August that the police were unhappy about this.

Alex Salmond sought an interdict and although he had no time to secure one, the Scottish government delayed the broadcast.

Even so, on the evening of 23 August the allegations were circulated online and the Daily Record approached Alex Salmond for comment on a story that it intended to run on 24 August .

Comment:

Outstanding is the identity of the person that instructed the police in Edinburgh to drop all current business and task a police team to conduct a “fishing trip” visit to Edinburgh Airport with a remit to dig up any information that would be damming to Alex Salmond with particular reference to opening an investigation into allegations made without foundation some 10 years before.

Tracking the source is a relatively straight forward task.

No one in the Scottish government or the SNP carried the clout needed to order the police to do anything and the force had previously advised a need for caution leaving the Crown Office as the only other place staffed with officers of the seniority required.

And “surprise surprise” it was revealed later that the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, breached protocol when on or about 23 August, she copied all information pertaining to her investigations to the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe.

The intervention and leaks were made by a law officer. But who?

