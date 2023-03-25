malicious allegations against Alex Salmond – Murrell’s team’s modus operandi was to retain archives of complaints for use in protection of the Party

When Nicola Sturgeon gave her evidence to the Holyrood inquiry she claimed that one of the reasons why new procedures had been put in place on her instructions in late 2017, was that at that time Sky News had contacted the SG with a story of some sort of incident a decade before involving Alex Salmond at Edinburgh Airport.

Coming in the wake of the MeToo movement, the allegation “lingered” in her mind.

This is twaddle the “new” procedures were written in August 2017 some three months before the contact she is referring to and Angus Robertson had advised her that there was no mileage in the story.

A fact he confirmed in his evidence to the Holyrood inquiry.

In 2022, Angus Robertson, in his evidence to the inquiry said: ” In 2009 I was called by an Edinburgh Airport manager about Alex Salmond’s perceived “inappropriateness” towards female staff at the airport.

I was asked if I could informally broach the subject with Mr Salmond to make him aware of this perception.

I raised the matter directly with Mr Salmond, who denied he had acted inappropriately in any way.

I communicated back to the Edinburgh Airport manager that a conversation had happened.

The matter being resolved, and without a formal complaint having been made, it was not reported further.”

It is safe to assume that the Party’s Chief Executive, Peter Murrell, Compliance Officer, Ian McCann, and Chief Operating Officer, Sue Ruddick, would have been informed and they would archive all details of the non-incident, to be used at some future date against Alex Salmond since that is their much confirmed modus operandi. (See my previous article on McCann).

No surprise then: “On 5 November 2018 after a lapse of nearly 10 years police attended Edinburgh Airport and enquired of management if they had any awareness of sexual or other misconduct on the part of Alex Salmond in any of his frequent visits to the terminal.

They drew a blank and ended their interest.

But that is not how the Scottish press reported the matter.

On 12 November 2018, guided by informed sources the Daily Record maliciously conflated the Edinburgh Airport non-story with a report that Alex Salmond was facing allegations of sexual harassment against two or more Scottish government employees.

Supporting Alex his personal bodyguard provided a statement denying that the former MP had behaved inappropriately towards female staff at Edinburgh Airport when he was First Minister.

Roger Cherry, who had served in a number of high profile police posts claimed that he accompanied him almost everywhere and would have seen or heard anything inappropriate at the airport.

It later transpired that Alex Salmond had made a “dad” joke about “killer heels” referring to a airport employee who had inadvertently caused a bit of panic in the terminal when her footwear accidentally set off a security alarm.

As sure as night follows day it was the same source in the SG that leaked the confidential information in August and November 2018, which begs the question.

Who? : Murrell? McCann? Ruddick? Lloyd? or all of them acting together.

Why?: Sour grapes their evil plan had fallen at the first hurdle?

On 5 November 2018 Alex Salmond was informed that the investigating officer, Head of People Advice, Judith Mackinnon, had been involved with the complainants prior to the formal complaint being lodged against him in January 2018.

Information the SG withheld from their own legal team who had to apologetically relay the news that would in the event wreck their own case (so that they threatened to resign if the SG did not concede).

The SG conceded: two complainants were hug out to dry and Alex Salmond was awarded around £600,000 in damages.

