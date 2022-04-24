Categories
Uncategorized

Be careful who you vote for

Voters have short memories when deciding who gets their vote and the criminal incompetence of the Tory government has enhanced the profile of the similarly afflicted Labour Party who are leading the polls in England. In Scotland the political gossip is encouraging talk of the resurgence of Labour albeit of insufficient strength to cause concern to the SNP. But there are voting security concerns centred around the presence, activity and influence on voters of the UK secret services based in Scotland that should be addressed, but isn’t.

Senior Labour Party official Douglas Alexander is a person of note. I posted (see below) two examples of excesses in office instigated by him on behalf of the Labour party at the time he was Secretary of state for Scotland.

Douglas Alexander – Superior Intellect But No Soul – Senior Office Holder In A Labour Party Devoid Of Any Worthwhile Policies
The Jeffrey Epstein Debacle has the Potential to Bring Many Powerful People Down – British MI-6 agent and Labour MP, Douglas Alexander Allegedly Complicit Aiding the Activities of the Republican Party

Douglas Alexander and his involvement in US politics

Yang Enterprises is a CIA front corporation with connections to Jeb Bush and British MI-6 agent Douglas Alexander who is in turn linked to Choicepoint software and the British Galileo satellite. It is alleged they were involved in the blatant theft, hacking and electoral coup d’état of the year 2000 presidential election directed against then Vice President Albert Gore Jr. and the American People.

One reply on “”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.