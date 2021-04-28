Tory Cornerstone Group to decide Scottish Tory LGBT policy – Mundell Out of the Loop

LGBT rights and the Scottish Tory Party

The Tory Party has not been shouting from the rooftops about its views on LGBT rights which is not surprising since its policies are decided on by the Tory Central Office in England. The most powerful lobbying group in the Party is the “Cornerstone Group” and its influence and demands will prevail over weaker opposition and be the deciding factor in any policy pertaining to LGBT supporters.

2005: The Cornerstone Group Website Launch.

In his opening address Chairman Edward Leigh MP wrote about the aims and aspirations of the Group: “We represent traditional Tory themes of nation, family, enterprise and compassion, founded on Judaeo-Christian ethics. We keep the flame burning because we believe that a vigorous discussion about Conservative ideas can be of immense value to our party” “We applaud David Cameron’s decision to speak up in favour of marriage.”



The Tory Party Cornerstone Group

A large and influential group of Tory MP’s dedicated to maintaining the traditional values which have shaped the British way of life throughout the country’s history.

It believes in the spiritual values which have informed British institutions, its culture and its nations sense of identity for centuries, underpinned by the belief in a strong nation state.

It stands for the Monarchy; traditional marriage; family and community duties; proper pride in the nations distinctive qualities; quality of life over soulless utility; social responsibility over personal selfishness; social justice as a civic duty, not state dependency; compassion for those in need; reducing government waste; lower taxation and deregulation; protection of ancient liberties against politically correct censorship and a commitment to a democratically elected parliament.

It is opposed to gay marriage and is generally fairly homophobic. Abortion should be banned. Sexual abstinence should be taught in schools. Contraceptives should be discouraged. Immigration should be strictly controlled and Liberalism is a disease.

Tory Party Insider Comments:

The group is mono-ethnic, mono-cultural, anti-diversity and anti-homosexual and it commands a major swathe of the parliamentary Tory Party and its membership. It is a good development. The policies they advocate are very sensible. Those who brush them off as reactionaries betray their own bigotry in a way. The Group’s views are held by many Northern voters and there are many more who would like to see extra emphasis on some of the Cornerstone principles. Lurching hard to the right wins more voters in the North. The Cornerstone Group are an important lobbying group who will make sure the Party remains focused on its full policy agenda.

Jan 2016: Ultra right wing Tory Cornerstone founder member Mundell Comes Out the Closet as Gay

Mundell married Lynda Carmichael in 1987. The couple separated in 2010 and divorced in 2012. They have 3 children: Oliver, 28 (elected to Holyrood), Eve 26 and Lewis 25.

He wrote on his personal website: “it is time to acknowledge in public as well as in private, who I am. I hope that coming out will not change anything about how I am treated.”

In another online post he wrote: “New Year, new start! I have already set out my political priorities for the year and now I am setting out my personal one: Having taken one of the most important decisions of my life and came out as gay I just want to get on with it, and now, just like that, I have said it. I still cannot rationalise my feelings, but they are not uncommon, particularly in men of my age.” He added: “Of course, everybody who gets to this point, has have their own journey. I have certainly been on mine, conflicting emotions, of doubts and fears, but ultimately positive and uplifting, with an unstoppable direction of travel. Over time, I have come to understand that, for me, the only way to be truly happy on a personal level is to acknowledge in public as well as in private, who I am.”

Comment: Living a lie is never easy but being a founder member of the Cornerstone Group takes the biscuit.