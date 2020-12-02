The Salmond Inquiry – Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans Looks to Be Blameless – An Apology Offered

Liz Lloyd, second from left on a 2 week all expenses paid by the US Government leadership course in the US accompanied by Kezia Dugdale, Jenny Gilruth, Ross Thomson, David Clegg

Events in 2017

Late Oct: Allegations of harassment surfaced at Westminster in late October and a whole range of people inside the Scottish Government raised concerns about alleged sexual misconduct involving Scottish ministers and former ministers prompting the announcement of a new zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct by the Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.

31 Oct: Holyrood civil service chiefs excluding the Special Advisor to the First Minister, Liz Lloyd, but including senior civil servant, John Somers, the First Ministers “gatekeeper” were in attendance together with other civil servants at a meeting convened by Nicola Sturgeon with the purpose of reviewing civil service procedures for the handling of workplace complaints.

31 Oct: James Hynd, Head of Cabinet, Parliament, and Governance, for the Scottish Government was tasked by Leslie Evans on 31 October 2017 to update long-standing civil service procedures on sexual harassment covering serving ministers. Instead, acting on his own initiative and without any political direction, he decided to make former ministers the focus of his first draft of the policy, partly because he thought it was a “gap” that needed to be closed. He conceded he was aware of rumours about alleged misconduct involving former First Minister, Alex Salmond, which Salmond had repeatedly denied, before choosing to include former ministers in the new anti-harassment policy.

07 Nov: Hynd circulated the first draft of the policy titled “Handling of sexual harassment complaints against former ministers.”

17 Nov: Hynd circulated to the civil service senior management team and Liz Lloyd (first sight) a second draft procedure titled “Handling of sexual harassment complaints involving current or former ministers.” The inclusion of Lloyd created a need to identify and amend if needed, the ministerial code which is the responsibility of the First Minister, although monitoring of the code was remitted to Hynd.

17 Nov: Lloyd maintains she did not discuss the procedure or share a copy of it with the SNP.

17 Nov: A letter setting out proposed procedural changes to the civil service code for the handling of sexual harassment complaints was forwarded for comment to the Cabinet Office in London. In the email reply, an unidentified senior civil servant wrote to say that they were: “very uncomfortable to be highlighting a process for complaints about Ministers and former ministers”.

17 Nov: Although events are unclear at this time and this is conjecture, the correspondence between the Permanent Secretary and London must have encouraged Evans to instruct Hynd to desist from any further development of a retrospective draft lookback procedure and to stick to the remit she had given him on 31 Oct.

17 Nov: Lloyd and an unnamed senior civil servant? then agreed that an “instruction” should be compiled and sent from the First Minister to the Permanent Secretary to provide clarity that consideration of a policy relating to ministers and former ministers was within the scope of the original cabinet commission. And, in furtherance of this, after an exchange of emails, the two officers amended the content of the draft “instruction” to ensure it harmonized with the latest draft procedure so that when considering it, it would be clear that the draft policy would scope incidents earlier than 2007. A copy of the final draft note was forwarded to the First Minister’s office for her consideration over the weekend to ensure work on the procedure could continue.

20 Nov: Somers met with a female civil servant, Miss A, at her request. She explained the nature of the sexual harassment complaint she was considering lodging against Alex Salmond. Somers undertook to get back to her at the earliest opportunity to discuss matters arising and any proposals or informed advice for taking the matter forward.

21 Nov: Somers, accompanied by two unnamed officers met with Miss A and advised that it would not be appropriate for him to be further involved and she should raise the matter with his line manager, Barbara Allison.

22 Nov: Somers formally emailed Sturgeon’s “instruction” to Leslie Evans, the head of the Civil Service in Scotland. Sturgeon wrote:

“As is clear from the continued media focus on cases of sexual harassment, in many instances, people are now making complaints regarding actions that took place some time ago. I wanted to make clear that in taking forward your review, and the new arrangements being developed, you should not be constrained by the passage of time. I would like you to consider ways in which we are able to address if necessary any concerns from staff – should any be raised – about the conduct of current Scottish Government ministers and also former ministers, including from previous administrations regardless of party. While I appreciate that the conduct of former Ministers would not be covered by the current Ministerial Code, I think it fair and reasonable that any complaints raised about their actions while they held office are considered against the standards expected of Ministers. I would be grateful for confirmation that this particular aspect is being included as part of the review you are leading.”

24 Nov: Hynd, Lloyd and a member of the Permanent Secretary’s office, and a member of the First Minister’s office attended a meeting to further discuss the content of the “instruction” and to establish and agree on clear lines of responsibility between the First Minister and the Permanent Secretary preventing the First Minister from stopping the Permanent Secretary, who has a duty of care to civil servants, from investigating a sexual harassment complaint made by a civil servant against a minister if the Permanent Secretary judged there was something to investigate. Further input from Lloyd included the view that it was essential that the First Minister should be made aware of an investigation or allegation into a serving minister, before the event, in order to determine if, under the ministerial code, that minister could remain in post whilst an investigation was conducted.

24 Nov: Lloyd later ascertained that she had no knowledge at this time of the incidents that were subsequently investigated under the new procedure.

29 Nov: Richards and MacKinnon met with Miss A and discussed the content of the revised procedure they were proposing to introduce so that harassment complaints could be retrospectively actioned against former Ministers. Changes were agreed and the document was sent to the Cabinet Secretariat to be retyped.

01 Dec: Two days later Richards emailed Hynd, the Head of the Cabinet Secretariat: “Would you be able to send me the latest version of the process I agreed with Leslie Evans that I would test against some key individuals?” Within the same day, Hynd replied, “here you are” attaching the latest version of the revised draft procedure.

05 Dec: Richards and MacKinnon met again with Miss A to discuss the content of the latest revised draft procedure seeking and gaining from her confirmation that had the procedures been in place at the time she was sexually harassed it would have been of great benefit providing clear instructions as to the courses of action available to her.

05 Dec: Richards met with Evans and other colleagues to discuss the draft document and agree on changes, where necessary. She then worked late into the evening updating the document. Just before midnight that same day, she forwarded the revised procedure, under cover of an email, to the Head of the Cabinet Secretariat, James Hynd, MacKinnon, and an unnamed lawyer. The email stated: “As discussed today, I’ve made some revisions to the process.”

Afternote: Before and after drafts of each revised/new procedure will be retained on a central database and the inquiry would be well advised to request copies so that changes made after the meetings with the first two complainants would be identified and their impact assessed.

07 Dec: Around this date, MacKinnon met with Miss B.

10 Dec: Evidently there was a deadline for the submission of the procedure for the signature of the First minster and this was confirmed in yet another email and document enclosure and to the same people in which Richards wrote: “I’ve updated the timeline and this is the final version of the policy I’ve sent to Denise Evans.” The “air” of finality clearly suggested that the civil service team, supported by legal opinion were confident it would be signed off and introduced.

Afternote: Hynd said he had made the running and compiled the “new” retrospective harassment procedure. But records indicate Richards and Evans made the running.

Afternote: 25 Aug 2020: Selective amnesia!!! Hynd, Head of Nicola Sturgeons Cabinet Secretariat, in his evidence, given under oath to the Alex Salmond inquiry stated:

“To be clear if I was not earlier – the first that I heard about any allegations was, I think, on 24 August 2018, when there were press reports. I knew nothing before then about any complainer or anybody raising concerns. I knew nothing about the appointment of any investigating officer or about any sharing of the draft procedure with any individuals.”

20 Dec: Copies of the revised procedures on handling harassment complaints about current or ex-ministers were sent to Somers and some other senior officers. The revised procedure was signed off later that day, by Nicola Sturgeon.

2018

Jan: Two complaints of sexual harassment, alleged to have taken place at Bute House in 2013, were lodged against Alex Salmond under the revised rules. The event was quite surreal and sparked suggestions of “malice aforethought”.

It was as though the receipt of complaints had been waiting for the revised rules to take effect so that they would be protected from exposure. No matter the outcome of any subsequent investigation, the political damage to the SNP government would be significant at a time when a new Scottish Independence Referendum was being mooted.

Jan: The Scottish Government launched a probe into the conduct of Alex Salmond, headed by MacKinnon, who had been appointed to the role of “Investigating Officer” by Richards.

Comment: The action of Richards contravened long-standing misconduct regulations which state that the subject officer must receive immediate formal notification of any misconduct allegation once it has been determined that an investigation is required and an investigator has been appointed but before the start of an investigation so that the subject officer can be provided with an opportunity to address it if it is their wish and the decision to appoint an “investigating officer” should not have been instructed by Richards on her own!!!! But did she?

Mar: Alex Salmond was first formally notified of the nature of the complaints that had been made against him and the on-going probe that had been underway for some months.

02 Apr: Nicola Sturgeon admitted her top government aide Liz Lloyd was present at her home in Glasgow when Alex Salmond revealed he was being probed over harassment claims – despite earlier saying the meeting wasn’t official business.

Afternote: Interviewed by the Inquiry team on 18 Aug 2020, Leslie Evans said Nicola Sturgeon had been warned about allegations of misconduct against Alex Salmond in November 2017, five months earlier than the April date claimed by the First Minister.

22 Aug: Evans informed Alex Salmond of her conclusions and that she was “considering the public interest” before publishing the results of the investigation.

23 Aug: Alex Salmond immediately launched proceedings seeking imposition of an interim interdict on the Scottish Government preventing the release of any information pertaining to the allegations or investigation so that he would be able to request a judicial review of the decision process which he said was an “unjust” and “unlawful” investigation procedure conducted with malice aforethought since his efforts at “conciliation, mediation and legal arbitration” had been “rejected”.

23 Aug: Details of the charges of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond were illegally released to journalist David Clegg, a writer for the Daily Record. The spoiler was designed to pre-empt the imminent issue of an interim interdict preventing any disclosure of any matter pertaining to the investigation. Clegg passed the information to the Editor of the Daily Record who immediately published an “exclusive” report. Who leaked the confidential information??? I think I know.!!!

29 Aug: Alex Salmond resigned from the SNP stating he wanted to avoid internal division within the Party.

14 Sep: Police confirm they had launched a formal probe into the women’s allegations.

14 Dec: Alex Salmond won a legal bid forcing the Scottish Government to hand over documents related to the case against him.

19,21,28 Dec: Three secret court hearings held in a process to decide if the documents, largely blanked out and useless, should be unredacted.

2019

03 Jan: The Alex Salmond legal team advised the court of their intention to call civil servants to give evidence under oath. An out of court discussion took place between the two legal teams about an evidence session planned for 07 Jan in the course of which civil servants reporting direct to Nicola Sturgeon would be required to give evidence to the court under oath. Later that day the Scottish Government conceded.

08 Jan: The Scottish Government defense team admitted at court that there had been a significant level of inappropriate direct personal contact between Mackinnon and the complainants and that this had resulted in procedural errors being incurred and that the process of soliciting the complaints from two women “bordered on an encouragement by Mackinnon, to proceed with formal complaints against Alex Salmond.” In his final statement, the Judge rebuked the Government and instructed that the matter should be considered closed. Costs of the proceedings (possibly around £500K) were charged to the government.

Evans later admitted the government’s handling of the investigation had been unlawful and had the appearance of bias because it was led by a senior personnel official, Judith Mackinnon, who had had prior contact with both complainants.

Police Scotland stated that the allegations had been referred to them by Permanent Secretary Evans representing the Scottish Government and an enquiry, as to whether there was criminality involved on Alex Salmond’s part, led by DCS Lesley Boal, given the title Operation Diem, had commenced in September 2018. It is not yet known if and when the enquiry will end.